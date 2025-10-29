Hartford Financial Services Reports Record Earnings

Hartford Financial Services ( (HIG) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Hartford Financial Services presented to its investors.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Hartford Financial Services, known as The Hartford, is a prominent player in the property and casualty insurance sector, offering a range of services including employee benefits and mutual funds. The company is recognized for its strong service excellence and sustainability practices.

The Hartford has reported record earnings for the third quarter of 2025, with net income available to common stockholders reaching $1.1 billion, marking a 41% increase from the previous year. Core earnings also saw a significant rise, reflecting the company’s robust financial performance.

Key highlights from the earnings report include a 7% increase in Property & Casualty written premiums, driven by a 9% growth in Business Insurance premiums. The company also reported a substantial decrease in catastrophe losses and an improvement in the combined ratios for both Business and Personal Insurance segments. Additionally, The Hartford increased its quarterly common dividend by 15%.

Looking forward, The Hartford’s management remains optimistic about the company’s financial strength and strategic positioning. The focus on disciplined execution and innovation investments is expected to sustain strong performance and competitive advantage in the dynamic market environment.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue