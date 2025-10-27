Harmony Gold Reports Fatal Incident at Mponeng Mine

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Harmony Gold Mining ( (HMY) ).

On October 27, 2025, Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited reported a tragic incident at its Mponeng mine, resulting in the loss of life of an electrician during routine maintenance on October 26, 2025. The company expressed condolences to the bereaved family and initiated a full investigation in collaboration with the Department of Mineral and Petroleum Resources. Harmony reiterated its commitment to safety and proactive measures to ensure a culture of care across its operations.

The most recent analyst rating on (HMY) stock is a Buy with a $20.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Harmony Gold Mining stock, see the HMY Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, HMY is a Outperform.

Harmony Gold Mining’s strong financial performance and positive earnings call are the most significant factors driving the score. The company’s robust growth, profitability, and strategic initiatives in copper enhance its future prospects. Technical indicators suggest caution due to potential overbought conditions, and valuation metrics are reasonable but not overly compelling.

More about Harmony Gold Mining

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited is a prominent player in the mining industry, primarily focused on gold extraction and production. Based in South Africa, the company operates several mines and is listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange under the share code HAR.

Average Trading Volume: 5,766,891

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $11.23B

