Harley-Davidson Reports Q2 Revenue Decline and New Partnership

Harley-Davidson ( (HOG) ) has issued an update.

On July 30, 2025, Harley-Davidson announced its second quarter financial results, revealing a challenging commercial environment with a 19% decline in consolidated revenue and a 53% drop in operating income compared to the previous year. The company also reported a strategic partnership between Harley-Davidson Financial Services and KKR and PIMCO, expected to unlock $1.25 billion in cash. This partnership aims to reduce debt and accelerate a $1 billion share buyback program, positioning HDFS to better serve its customers and dealers.

The most recent analyst rating on (HOG) stock is a Hold with a $40.00 price target.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, HOG is a Neutral.

Harley-Davidson’s overall stock score reflects stable financial performance and attractive valuation, but is tempered by bearish technical indicators and cautious earnings guidance amid significant retail sales declines.

More about Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc. is a renowned American motorcycle manufacturer known for its heavyweight motorcycles designed for cruising on highways. The company also offers financial services through its subsidiary, Harley-Davidson Financial Services, which provides wholesale and retail financing, insurance, and related products to its dealers and customers.

Average Trading Volume: 1,728,152

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $2.86B

