Harley-Davidson Announces Strategic Partnership with KKR and PIMCO

Harley-Davidson ( (HOG) ) has provided an update.

On August 11, 2025, Harley-Davidson announced a significant transaction involving its financial services arm, Harley-Davidson Financial Services (HDFS). The company has entered into a strategic partnership with KKR and PIMCO, selling a 4.9% equity interest to each, and plans to sell two-thirds of its future retail loan originations annually for five years. This move is expected to unlock $1.25 billion in discretionary cash, reduce debt, and transform HDFS into a capital-light model. The transaction aims to enhance shareholder value, improve funding options, and maintain service levels, with the transaction expected to close in the second half of 2025.

Spark’s Take on HOG Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, HOG is a Neutral.

Harley-Davidson’s overall stock score reflects a balance of strengths and challenges. Strong profitability and strategic initiatives are offset by declining revenue and high leverage. The neutral sentiment from the earnings call and recent corporate events further contribute to a moderate overall score.

More about Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc. is a renowned American motorcycle manufacturer known for producing heavyweight motorcycles designed for cruising on highways. The company operates in the automotive industry and focuses on providing premium motorcycles, parts, accessories, and related services to a global market.

Average Trading Volume: 1,954,356

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $2.94B

