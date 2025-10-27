Hansa Biopharma’s Imlifidase Study: A Potential Game-Changer for Pediatric Kidney Transplants

Hansa Biopharma ((SE:HNSA)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Hansa Biopharma is conducting a clinical study titled ‘A Single-arm, Multi-centre Trial to Evaluate Efficacy and Safety of Imlifidase in Highly Sensitised Children (1-17 Years) Receiving a Kidney Transplant With Positive Crossmatch Against a Living or Deceased Donor Converted to Negative After Imlifidase Treatment’. The study aims to assess the efficacy and safety of imlifidase in enabling kidney transplantation in highly sensitized pediatric patients with end-stage renal disease. Key questions include whether imlifidase treatment can convert crossmatch results to negative and how well the transplanted kidney functions.

The intervention being tested is imlifidase, an IgG-degrading enzyme administered intravenously to neutralize IgG activities, facilitating kidney transplantation.

This interventional study is designed as an open-label, non-randomized trial with a single-group assignment. The primary purpose is treatment, with no masking involved, as there are no suitable control treatments available for comparison.

The study began on February 23, 2023, with the last update submitted on February 4, 2025. These dates are crucial as they indicate the study’s progression and the latest information available.

The update from this study could influence Hansa Biopharma’s stock performance positively, as successful results may enhance investor confidence and market position. The lack of effective alternatives in this niche market could further strengthen Hansa’s competitive edge.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue