Hang Pin Living Technology Announces Positive Profit Turnaround

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Easily unpack a company's performance with TipRanks' new KPI Data for smart investment decisions

Receive undervalued, market resilient stocks right to your inbox with TipRanks' Smart Value Newsletter

Hang Pin Living Technology Company Limited ( (HK:1682) ) has provided an update.

Hang Pin Living Technology Company Limited announced a positive profit alert, expecting a consolidated net profit of approximately HK$0.93 million for the year ending March 31, 2025. This marks a significant turnaround from a loss of HK$3.66 million in the previous year, largely due to positive fair value changes on financial assets. The company is in the process of finalizing its annual results, which are expected to be published by the end of June 2025.

More about Hang Pin Living Technology Company Limited

Hang Pin Living Technology Company Limited operates in the technology sector, focusing on providing innovative living technology solutions. The company is incorporated in Bermuda and is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Average Trading Volume: 103,200

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$109.2M

Find detailed analytics on 1682 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & Disclosure

Looking for a trading platform? Check out TipRanks' Best Online Brokers guide, and find the ideal broker for your trades.