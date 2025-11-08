Gyre Therapeutics Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

Gyre Therapeutics Inc ( (GYRE) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Gyre Therapeutics Inc presented to its investors.

Gyre Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company based in San Diego, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for organ fibrosis, with a particular emphasis on liver fibrosis treatments in the United States and China.

In its latest earnings report, Gyre Therapeutics announced a net income of $5.9 million for the third quarter of 2025, marking a significant improvement from the previous year. The company also revised its full-year revenue guidance to $115-118 million due to delays in the rollout of Etorel® and uncertainties in government procurement.

The third quarter of 2025 saw Gyre’s revenue increase by 20% year-over-year, reaching $30.6 million, driven by the growth of ETUARY® and contributions from Etorel® and Contiva®. The company’s operating income rose by 64% to $6.9 million, while basic earnings per share improved to $0.04. Despite these gains, the nine-month results showed a decline in basic EPS from $0.14 to $0.08 due to higher operating expenses from new product launches.

Gyre Therapeutics is advancing its pipeline with regulatory activities for Hydronidone in China and plans for a U.S. IND submission in 2026. The company has completed patient enrollment for a Phase 3 trial of pirfenidone in pneumoconiosis and is preparing to initiate a trial for oncology-related pulmonary complications.

Looking ahead, Gyre Therapeutics remains focused on expanding its commercial portfolio and advancing its clinical pipeline, with expectations of continued revenue growth driven by ETUARY® sales and the commercialization of new products.

