Gyre Therapeutics Announces Stock Offering Agreement

An announcement from Gyre Therapeutics ( (GYRE) ) is now available.

On May 22, 2025, Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. announced an underwriting agreement with Jefferies LLC to issue and sell 2,222,222 shares of common stock at $9.00 per share, with an option for underwriters to purchase an additional 333,333 shares. The company expects to raise approximately $18.5 million, which will be used to fund a Phase 2 clinical trial of F351 in the United States, as well as for research, development, and general corporate purposes. The offering is set to close on May 27, 2025, subject to customary conditions.

Spark’s Take on GYRE Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GYRE is a Neutral.

The overall stock score for Gyre Therapeutics is driven primarily by recent positive corporate events, which highlight significant strategic progress and potential market impact. However, this is offset by financial performance challenges, particularly in cash flow and valuation concerns due to a high P/E ratio. Technical analysis suggests some positive momentum, but these factors are secondary to the strategic developments.

More about Gyre Therapeutics

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. operates in the biotechnology industry, focusing on the development of therapeutics. The company is primarily engaged in advancing clinical trials and research in metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis-associated liver fibrosis.

Average Trading Volume: 160,088

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $987.6M

