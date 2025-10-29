Gurunavi Secures Long-term Loan with Financial Covenants

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Gurunavi ( (JP:2440) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Gurunavi, Inc. has entered into a monetary loan agreement with two major Japanese commercial banks to convert a short-term loan into a long-term loan, following the acquisition and cancellation of Class A Preferred Shares. This agreement includes financial covenants to maintain net assets and avoid consecutive fiscal losses, with the company expecting minimal impact on its financial results. The announcement also addresses a delay in disclosure due to misunderstanding of standards, with commitments to improve future disclosure practices.

More about Gurunavi

Gurunavi, Inc. operates in the digital services industry, primarily offering restaurant search and reservation services in Japan. The company focuses on enhancing dining experiences and providing marketing solutions for restaurants.

Average Trading Volume: 247,337

Current Market Cap: Yen11.42B

For a thorough assessment of 2440 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue