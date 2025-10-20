Guoco Group Announces AGM and Share Issuance Plans

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Guoco Group ( (HK:0053) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Guoco Group Limited, a company incorporated in Bermuda, has announced its Annual General Meeting (AGM) to be held on November 14, 2025, in Hong Kong. The meeting will address ordinary business matters such as reviewing the audited financial statements, declaring a final dividend, fixing directors’ fees, re-electing directors, and re-appointing KPMG as auditors. Additionally, a special resolution will be considered to authorize the directors to issue and allot additional shares, with certain limitations, reflecting the company’s strategic focus on capital management and shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0053) stock is a Buy with a HK$85.00 price target.

More about Guoco Group

YTD Price Performance: 7.81%

Average Trading Volume: 9,333

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$25.06B



