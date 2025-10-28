Guardian Capital Group Secures Court Approval for Acquisition by Desjardins

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Guardian Cap Cl A NV ( ($TSE:GCG.A) ) is now available.

Guardian Capital Group Limited has received final court approval for its plan of arrangement, allowing Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. to acquire all issued and outstanding shares of Guardian for C$68.00 per share in cash. The transaction, which was overwhelmingly approved by shareholders, is subject to regulatory approvals and other conditions, with an anticipated closing in the first half of 2026. This acquisition is expected to impact Guardian’s operations and industry positioning, as it aligns with Desjardins’ strategic interests in expanding its asset management capabilities.

Spark's Take on TSE:GCG.A Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks' AI Analyst, TSE:GCG.A is a Outperform.

Guardian Cap Cl A NV’s overall stock score is driven by its solid financial performance and attractive valuation. The company’s strong revenue growth and effective cost management contribute positively, while the low P/E ratio suggests potential undervaluation. Technical analysis shows bullish momentum, although the high RSI indicates overbought conditions, which could lead to short-term volatility.

More about Guardian Cap Cl A NV

Guardian Capital Group Limited is a global investment management company that serves institutional, retail, and private clients through its subsidiaries. As of June 30, 2025, the company managed C$164.1 billion in total client assets and maintained a proprietary investment portfolio valued at C$1.25 billion. Founded in 1962, Guardian is known for its steady growth and long-term relationships, with its shares listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols GCG and GCG.A.

