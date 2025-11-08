Guardcap Asset Management Reduces Stake in TSMC

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Guardcap Asset Management Ltd, managed by Steve Bates, recently executed a significant transaction involving Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited ((TSM)). The hedge fund reduced its position by 3,350 shares.

Recent developments for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSMC) include a strong third-quarter performance with a 10.1% sequential revenue increase to $33.1 billion, driven by demand in AI and advanced technology sectors. TSMC projects a 22% year-over-year revenue increase for Q4 2025, despite challenges from overseas fab dilutions and foreign exchange impacts. The company is expanding its global manufacturing footprint with new facilities in Arizona, Japan, and Germany. Analyst ratings remain positive with a Buy rating and a $345 price target, although the stock’s high valuation suggests growth expectations are priced in. TSMC’s stock experienced mixed options sentiment, with shares fluctuating between $295 and $301, and a slight bearish sentiment among option traders. The company continues to focus on advanced technologies, with 3-nanometer process technology contributing significantly to its revenue. Additionally, TSMC North America announced Sajiv Dalal as the new CEO, effective January 1, 2026, to strengthen operations in North America.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSM is a Outperform.

TSMC’s strong financial performance and positive earnings call sentiment are the primary drivers of its high score. While technical indicators show a positive trend, the high P/E ratio suggests potential overvaluation. The company’s strategic focus on advanced technologies and AI positions it well for future growth, despite challenges from overseas expansions and foreign exchange impacts.

