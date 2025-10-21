Guangdong Join-Share Financing Announces Shareholder Agreement Change

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Guangdong Join-Share Financing Guarantee Investment Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:1543) ) just unveiled an update.

Guangdong Join-Share Financing Guarantee Investment Co., Ltd. has entered into a Change of Shareholder Agreement, resulting in GD Yuecai transferring its shares to GD Re-Guarantee, increasing GD Re-Guarantee’s stake from 2.5% to 10%. This transaction includes a put option and a guaranteed return for GD Re-Guarantee, making it a substantial shareholder and a connected person of the company. The board has approved these changes, which are subject to reporting and announcement requirements under the Listing Rules, but are exempt from circular and shareholders’ approval requirements.

Guangdong Join-Share Financing Guarantee Investment Co., Ltd. is a financial services company based in China, focusing on providing financing guarantees. The company operates in the financial industry, offering services that facilitate access to credit for businesses and individuals, thereby supporting economic growth and development.

