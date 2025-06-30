GRSE Announces Senior Management Promotions

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd. ( (IN:GRSE) ) has issued an announcement.

GRSE has announced key changes in its senior management, effective July 1, 2025. Mr. Sujoy Chakravorty has been promoted to Chief General Manager, while Mr. Prashanta Kumar Mondal and Mr. Kingshuk Mistry have been elevated to General Managers. These promotions reflect the company’s focus on leveraging internal talent and leadership to strengthen its operational capabilities and maintain its competitive edge in the shipbuilding industry.

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd. (GRSE) operates in the shipbuilding industry, focusing on the construction of naval vessels and other engineering services. The company is known for its expertise in manufacturing warships and auxiliary vessels for the Indian Navy and Coast Guard.

