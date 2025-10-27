Great Northern Minerals Issues New Securities to Employees

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Great Northern Minerals Limited ( (AU:GNM) ) is now available.

Great Northern Minerals Limited announced the issuance of 6,300,000 ordinary fully paid securities to employees and consultants under its existing employee securities incentive plan. This move is part of the company’s strategy to incentivize its workforce and align their interests with the company’s growth objectives, potentially impacting its operational dynamics and stakeholder engagement.

Great Northern Minerals Limited

Great Northern Minerals Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing primarily on the exploration and development of mineral resources.

YTD Price Performance: 414.29%

Average Trading Volume: 6,648,371

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$29.79M

