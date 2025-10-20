Grand Baoxin Auto Group Announces Asset Valuation Details in Discloseable Transaction

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Grand Baoxin Auto Group ( (HK:1293) ) is now available.

Grand Baoxin Auto Group Limited announced further details regarding the valuation process of a discloseable transaction involving the disposal of its entire interest in a target company. The valuation, which included current and fixed assets, intangible assets, and liabilities, revealed a significant appreciation in the net asset value, primarily due to the increased value of land use rights for a 4S store. This appreciation reflects a strategic enhancement of the company’s asset portfolio, potentially impacting its financial standing and market perception positively.

More about Grand Baoxin Auto Group

Grand Baoxin Auto Group Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating within the automotive industry. It is involved in transactions related to automotive assets, including the management and valuation of properties and equipment.

Current Market Cap: HK$244M

