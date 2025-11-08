GoPro’s Earnings Call: Positive Outlook Amid Challenges

GoPro Inc ((GPRO)) has held its Q3 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

GoPro’s Recent Earnings Call Highlights Positive Trajectory Amid Challenges

The recent earnings call for GoPro Inc. showcased a generally positive sentiment, emphasizing strategic product launches and financial improvements. Despite facing challenges such as decreased Q4 sell-through and gross margin pressure, the company remains optimistic about its future, buoyed by upcoming product launches and anticipated growth.

Successful Launch of New Products

In the third quarter of 2025, GoPro successfully launched three new hardware products: the MaX2 360-camera, LIT HERO camera, and Fluid Pro AI gimbal. These launches not only helped the company exceed its Q3 revenue guidance but are also expected to significantly expand the Total Addressable Market (TAM).

Positive Cash Flow and Improved Financial Metrics

GoPro reported a second consecutive quarter of positive cash flow from operations, amounting to $12 million, which marks a $14 million improvement year-over-year. Additionally, the company saw a 30% decline in channel inventory compared to the prior year quarter, indicating improved financial health.

Recognition for Innovation

GoPro’s innovative 360 technology earned the company a 2025 Technology & Engineering Emmy Award, marking its third Emmy for innovations related to digital imaging. This recognition underscores GoPro’s commitment to pioneering advancements in its field.

Strategic Moves for Future Growth

Looking ahead, GoPro plans to return to unit revenue and profitability growth in Q4 2025 and throughout 2026. The company has several new product launches planned for 2026, including those based on the new GP3 processor, which are expected to drive growth.

Decrease in Q4 Sell-Through

GoPro anticipates an 18% year-over-year decline in Q4 2025 sell-through, attributed to the strategic decision not to launch a new flagship HERO camera this year. This decision reflects a calculated approach to product release timing.

Gross Margin Pressure

For Q4 2025, GoPro expects a gross margin of 32% at the midpoint of guidance, down from 35% in the prior year quarter. This decline is primarily due to tariffs, which continue to exert pressure on the company’s margins.

Global Economic Uncertainty

The company acknowledged the heightened uncertainty in the global economic climate, citing factors such as volatility in tariff rates, consumer confidence, competition, component supply chain, and overall economic conditions.

Forward-Looking Guidance

In its guidance, GoPro reported a Q3 2025 revenue of $163 million with a gross profit margin of 35.2%, aligning with previous expectations. Looking forward to Q4 2025, the company expects a 10% revenue growth to approximately $220 million and a non-GAAP net income per share forecasted at $0.03, plus or minus $0.02. For 2026, GoPro projects at least $40 million in adjusted EBITDA, driven by new product launches and strategic initiatives. The company aims to end 2026 with a cash position of approximately $80 million and plans to mitigate margin pressures through supply chain improvements.

In summary, GoPro’s earnings call conveyed a positive outlook with strategic product launches and financial improvements at the forefront. Despite challenges such as decreased Q4 sell-through and gross margin pressure, the company remains focused on growth and innovation, with promising guidance for the future.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue