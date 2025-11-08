GoPro’s Earnings Call: Positive Outlook Amid Challenges

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders StocksMarket MoversTipRanks 50 IndexAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by UpsideTop ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Trending StocksCompare StocksCompare ETFsTrump Dashboard
New
Daily Feeds
Daily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksFDA CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Class Actions
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis Screener
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Trending News
More News >
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsAdvertise with UsTop Online BrokersBecome an AffiliateTipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Market Movers
Compare stocks
Compare ETFs
Notification Center
News
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders Stocks
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insiders Trades
Dividend Stocks
ETF Center
Top Gainers/losers/active ETFs
Trump Dashboard
New
Dividend Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
Compound Interest Calculator
Mortgage Calculator
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
FDA Calendar
Market Holidays
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Most Active
Premarket
After-hours
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Real Estate
Top Online Brokers
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
TipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA
Advertisement
Advertisement

GoPro’s Earnings Call: Positive Outlook Amid Challenges

GoPro’s Earnings Call: Positive Outlook Amid Challenges

GoPro Inc ((GPRO)) has held its Q3 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

GoPro’s Recent Earnings Call Highlights Positive Trajectory Amid Challenges

The recent earnings call for GoPro Inc. showcased a generally positive sentiment, emphasizing strategic product launches and financial improvements. Despite facing challenges such as decreased Q4 sell-through and gross margin pressure, the company remains optimistic about its future, buoyed by upcoming product launches and anticipated growth.

Successful Launch of New Products

In the third quarter of 2025, GoPro successfully launched three new hardware products: the MaX2 360-camera, LIT HERO camera, and Fluid Pro AI gimbal. These launches not only helped the company exceed its Q3 revenue guidance but are also expected to significantly expand the Total Addressable Market (TAM).

Positive Cash Flow and Improved Financial Metrics

GoPro reported a second consecutive quarter of positive cash flow from operations, amounting to $12 million, which marks a $14 million improvement year-over-year. Additionally, the company saw a 30% decline in channel inventory compared to the prior year quarter, indicating improved financial health.

Recognition for Innovation

GoPro’s innovative 360 technology earned the company a 2025 Technology & Engineering Emmy Award, marking its third Emmy for innovations related to digital imaging. This recognition underscores GoPro’s commitment to pioneering advancements in its field.

Strategic Moves for Future Growth

Looking ahead, GoPro plans to return to unit revenue and profitability growth in Q4 2025 and throughout 2026. The company has several new product launches planned for 2026, including those based on the new GP3 processor, which are expected to drive growth.

Decrease in Q4 Sell-Through

GoPro anticipates an 18% year-over-year decline in Q4 2025 sell-through, attributed to the strategic decision not to launch a new flagship HERO camera this year. This decision reflects a calculated approach to product release timing.

Gross Margin Pressure

For Q4 2025, GoPro expects a gross margin of 32% at the midpoint of guidance, down from 35% in the prior year quarter. This decline is primarily due to tariffs, which continue to exert pressure on the company’s margins.

Global Economic Uncertainty

The company acknowledged the heightened uncertainty in the global economic climate, citing factors such as volatility in tariff rates, consumer confidence, competition, component supply chain, and overall economic conditions.

Forward-Looking Guidance

In its guidance, GoPro reported a Q3 2025 revenue of $163 million with a gross profit margin of 35.2%, aligning with previous expectations. Looking forward to Q4 2025, the company expects a 10% revenue growth to approximately $220 million and a non-GAAP net income per share forecasted at $0.03, plus or minus $0.02. For 2026, GoPro projects at least $40 million in adjusted EBITDA, driven by new product launches and strategic initiatives. The company aims to end 2026 with a cash position of approximately $80 million and plans to mitigate margin pressures through supply chain improvements.

In summary, GoPro’s earnings call conveyed a positive outlook with strategic product launches and financial improvements at the forefront. Despite challenges such as decreased Q4 sell-through and gross margin pressure, the company remains focused on growth and innovation, with promising guidance for the future.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue

Looking for investment ideas? Subscribe to our Smart Investor newsletter for weekly expert stock picks!
Get real-time notifications on news & analysis, curated for your stock watchlist. Download the TipRanks app today! Get the App
1

Latest News Feed

More Market News >

More Articles

More News >

Stock Comparison

Quantum Computing
AI
Cryptocurrency
Bitcoin Stocks
Dividend
Value
Biotech
Oil
Chinese
Chat GPT
Banks
Airline
Beer & Beverages
Energy

Investment Ideas

Analyst Top Stocks
Smart Score Stocks
Stock Screener
Top Wall Street Analysts
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Top Penny Stocks
Unusual Options Activity
Top ETFs by Upside Potential
Advertisement