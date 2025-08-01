GoPro’s Chief Legal Officer to Step Down

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest announcement is out from GoPro ( (GPRO) ).

On April 24, 2025, GoPro, Inc. announced that Eve Saltman, the Chief Legal Officer and Secretary, SVP Business & Corp Development, and Chief Compliance Officer, will step down from her role to pursue a new opportunity. This change will be effective as of the close of business on May 23, 2025, potentially impacting the company’s leadership dynamics and strategic direction.

Spark’s Take on GPRO Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GPRO is a Neutral.

GoPro’s overall stock score is driven primarily by its financial challenges, reflected in declining revenues and profitability issues. While earnings call insights and recent corporate events provide some optimism, technical analysis and valuation concerns weigh down the overall assessment.

More about GoPro

GoPro, Inc. operates in the consumer electronics industry, primarily focusing on the production of action cameras and related accessories. The company is known for its durable and high-quality cameras that cater to adventure enthusiasts and content creators.

Average Trading Volume: 9,240,247

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $206.6M

