GoPro Secures $50 Million Loan for Debt Repayment

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

GoPro ( (GPRO) ) has issued an update.

On August 4, 2025, GoPro entered into a Second Lien Credit Agreement with Farallon Capital Management, securing a $50 million term loan to repay its convertible debt due in November 2025. This strategic move aims to strengthen GoPro’s balance sheet and provide financial flexibility, with the loan secured by a second lien on GoPro’s assets. Additionally, GoPro issued warrants to Farallon for purchasing shares of its Class A Common Stock, further aligning its financial strategy with long-term growth objectives.

The most recent analyst rating on (GPRO) stock is a Hold with a $0.75 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on GoPro stock, see the GPRO Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GPRO Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GPRO is a Neutral.

GoPro’s overall stock score reflects a mix of challenges and opportunities. The company’s financial difficulties and negative valuation metrics weigh heavily, but technical indicators and strategic improvements, especially in subscriptions and legal victories, provide hope for recovery. Operational efficiencies and positive earnings call sentiment contribute positively, though financials remain a significant concern.

To see Spark’s full report on GPRO stock, click here.

More about GoPro

GoPro, Inc. is a company that helps the world capture and share itself in immersive and exciting ways. It is recognized as an employer of choice and is known for its innovative products and services in the field of capturing and sharing visual content.

Average Trading Volume: 9,293,202

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $192.2M

For an in-depth examination of GPRO stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue