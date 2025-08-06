GoPro Regains Nasdaq Compliance with Stock Price

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An update from GoPro ( (GPRO) ) is now available.

On March 25, 2025, GoPro, Inc. received a notice from Nasdaq for non-compliance with the minimum bid price requirement of $1.00 per share. By August 5, 2025, the company regained compliance as its stock price maintained a closing bid price above $1.00 for at least ten consecutive trading days, meeting Nasdaq’s requirements.

Spark’s Take on GPRO Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GPRO is a Neutral.

The overall stock score reflects GoPro’s financial difficulties, despite some operational improvements and positive technical indicators. The financial challenges and negative valuation metrics weigh heavily, but there’s optimism from subscription growth and strategic initiatives.

More about GoPro

GoPro, Inc. operates in the technology industry, primarily focusing on the design and manufacturing of action cameras and related accessories. The company is known for its durable and high-performance cameras that cater to outdoor enthusiasts and content creators.

Average Trading Volume: 9,293,202

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $192.2M

