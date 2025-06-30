Glory Health Industry Limited Passes All Resolutions at Annual General Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Guorui Properties Ltd ( (HK:2329) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Glory Health Industry Limited, a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, held its annual general meeting on June 30, 2025, where all proposed resolutions were passed by a majority vote. Key resolutions included the adoption of the company’s audited financial statements for 2024, the re-election of certain directors, the reappointment of WM CPA Limited as auditors, and the granting of mandates to issue and repurchase shares. The meeting’s outcomes reflect strong shareholder support for the company’s current management and strategic direction.

More about Guorui Properties Ltd

YTD Price Performance: 42.16%

Average Trading Volume: 11,881,866

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$644.4M

