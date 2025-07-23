GH Research Unveils Pivotal Program Plans Amidst Promising Trial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from GH Research ( (GHRS) ) is now available.

On July 23, 2025, GH Research PLC announced updates on its global pivotal program plans and development progress. The company reported a 73% remission rate in its Phase 2b trial for treatment-resistant depression with its GH001 product, showing significant efficacy and safety. The FDA has responded to GH Research’s IND application for GH001, with one remaining issue to address. The company plans to initiate its global pivotal program in 2026, aiming to revolutionize TRD treatment.

Spark’s Take on GHRS Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GHRS is a Neutral.

GH Research’s stock score reflects significant challenges in financial performance, with consistent losses and negative cash flows. The company’s strong equity base and low debt provide some stability. Technical indicators show some short-term momentum, but valuation concerns persist due to the negative P/E ratio and lack of profitability.

More about GH Research

GH Research PLC is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing transformative treatments for depression, specifically targeting treatment-resistant depression (TRD) with novel mebufotenin therapies.

Average Trading Volume: 179,619

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $1.04B

