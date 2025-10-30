Germany’s Inflation Eases: Markets Set to React

Germany’s Harmonised Inflation Rate YoY Preliminary figure came in at 2.3%, a decrease from the previous 2.4%. This marks a 0.1 percentage point drop, indicating a slight easing in inflationary pressures.

The actual result matched analyst estimates of 2.3%, suggesting that the market had accurately anticipated this moderation. The stock market is likely to see a positive reaction, particularly in interest rate-sensitive sectors such as real estate and utilities, as the lower inflation rate may reduce pressure on the European Central Bank to tighten monetary policy. This impact is expected to be more sentiment-driven in the short term.

