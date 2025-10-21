GenFleet Therapeutics Updates Articles of Association Following Capital Increase

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Genfleet Therapeutics (Shanghai), Inc. Class H ( (HK:2595) ) has issued an announcement.

GenFleet Therapeutics (Shanghai) Inc. has announced amendments to its Articles of Association following the full exercise of the Over-allotment Option, which increased its registered share capital to RMB37,036,663 and total shares to 370,366,630. These changes reflect the company’s recent capital adjustments and are part of its strategic efforts to strengthen its market position and operational framework.

More about Genfleet Therapeutics (Shanghai), Inc. Class H

GenFleet Therapeutics (Shanghai) Inc. operates within the biopharmaceutical industry, focusing on the development of innovative therapies. The company is incorporated in the People’s Republic of China and is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Average Trading Volume: 3,338,692

