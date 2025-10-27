Gaodi Holdings Limited Announces AGM with Key Resolutions

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest announcement is out from China Shenghai Group Limited ( (HK:1676) ).

Gaodi Holdings Limited has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for November 26, 2025, in Shenzhen, PRC. The meeting will address several key issues, including the adoption of the company’s audited financial statements for the year ended June 30, 2025, the re-election of certain directors, and the re-appointment of auditors. Additionally, the company will seek shareholder approval for mandates allowing the purchase of its shares and the issuance of additional shares, which could impact the company’s market operations and shareholder value.

More about China Shenghai Group Limited

Average Trading Volume: 3,592,846

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$122.8M

For a thorough assessment of 1676 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue