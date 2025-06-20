Galapagos Unveils Promising Results for GLPG5101 at ICML 2025

Confident Investing Starts Here:

An announcement from Galapagos ( (GLPG) ) is now available.

On June 18, 2025, Galapagos NV presented promising new data from its ATALANTA-1 Phase 1/2 study at the International Conference on Malignant Lymphoma. The study, involving the CAR-T therapy candidate GLPG5101, showed high complete response rates and minimal residual disease negativity in patients with relapsed/refractory indolent non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The decentralized manufacturing platform enabled a rapid turnaround time, allowing 93% of patients to receive fresh CAR-T cells without the need for bridging therapy. These results highlight significant advancements in safety and efficacy, positioning Galapagos as a leader in personalized cell therapies, with potential implications for improving treatment options for patients with limited alternatives.

The most recent analyst rating on (GLPG) stock is a Hold with a $30.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Galapagos stock, see the GLPG Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GLPG Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GLPG is a Neutral.

Galapagos’s overall stock score is driven by its financial stability and strong cash reserves, offset by significant profitability and cash flow challenges. Technical indicators show a mildly positive trend, while valuation remains unattractive due to negative earnings. The earnings call highlights strategic initiatives and a robust pipeline, but high restructuring costs and expected cash burn are notable risks.

More about Galapagos

Galapagos is a biotechnology company operating in Europe, the U.S., and Asia, focused on transforming patient outcomes through innovative science and technology. The company addresses high unmet medical needs by developing a pipeline of best-in-class medicines, utilizing a decentralized cell therapy manufacturing platform to enhance patient care.

Average Trading Volume: 378,994

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $1.86B

