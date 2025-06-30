Gaia Appoints Kiersten Medvedich as New CEO

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Gaia ( (GAIA) ) has issued an announcement.

On June 27, 2025, Gaia appointed Kiersten Medvedich as its first female CEO, succeeding James Colquhoun, who transitioned to Chief Business Development Officer. Medvedich, who has been with Gaia since 2016 and served as President since 2023, will lead the company’s growth and operations, leveraging her extensive experience in television and streaming. Her appointment aligns with Gaia’s mission to foster a global conscious community, particularly as the company seeks to enhance member engagement through advanced AI tools and a new community platform. Medvedich aims to expand Gaia’s content offerings with fresh original programming and transformative workshops, positioning the company for exponential growth in the health, wellness, and spirituality sectors.

More about Gaia

Gaia is a global video streaming service and community focused on producing and curating conscious media. It operates through four primary channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing, and Yoga, available in multiple languages to members in 185 countries. Gaia boasts a vast library of over 10,000 titles, with a significant portion being exclusive to the platform. The service is accessible on various devices and platforms, including Apple TV, iOS, Android, and more.

Average Trading Volume: 90,291

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $112.8M

