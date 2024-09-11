Future plc Completes Strategic Share Buyback

Future plc (GB:FUTR) has released an update.

Future plc has successfully executed a share buyback, acquiring 34,724 of its own ordinary shares at prices ranging from 1,050 to 1,060 pence per share, with an average price of 1,058.1429 pence. The buyback is part of an ongoing program which has seen the company purchase over 2.5 million shares at a total cost exceeding £26.5 million. Post-transaction, Future plc will cancel the acquired shares and reports no ordinary shares held in treasury, with 112,699,016 shares remaining in issue.

