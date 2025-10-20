Future Bright Mining Completes Successful Share Placement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Future Bright Mining Holdings Ltd. ( (HK:2212) ) has provided an update.

Future Bright Mining Holdings Limited has successfully completed the placing of 210,640,000 new shares, representing approximately 16.7% of its enlarged issued share capital. The net proceeds of approximately HK$27.32 million will be allocated towards capital expenditure for the Yiduoyan Project and general working capital, potentially strengthening the company’s financial position and operational capabilities.

Future Bright Mining Holdings Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 1,117,000

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$209.6M

