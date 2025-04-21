FURYU Corporation Reports Preliminary FY2025 Results with Strong SEKAIKAN Sales

FURYU CORP. ( (JP:6238) ) has shared an update.

FURYU Corporation announced its preliminary monthly results for the fiscal year ending March 2025, reporting total net sales of 44,252 million yen. The SEKAIKAN Business showed strong overseas sales, achieving a 103.9% year-on-year increase, while the GIRLS Trend Business faced challenges due to a decline in the total number of plays, resulting in a 91.4% year-on-year performance. The company plans to continue efforts to improve business performance.

FURYU Corporation operates in the entertainment industry, focusing on businesses such as the SEKAIKAN Business, GIRLS Trend Business, and FURYU New Business. The company is involved in product sales, photo sticker machines, and subscription services, with a market focus on both domestic and international markets.

