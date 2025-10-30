Funding Circle Executes Share Buyback to Optimize Capital Structure

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Funding Circle Holdings ( (GB:FCH) ) has shared an announcement.

Funding Circle Holdings plc has executed a share buyback program, purchasing 49,302 of its own ordinary shares from Investec Bank plc on the London Stock Exchange. This move is part of a previously announced buy-back initiative aimed at managing the company’s capital structure. The purchased shares will be held in treasury, bringing the total number of treasury shares to 543,206 and leaving 304,198,370 shares in issue. This transaction reflects the company’s strategic focus on optimizing shareholder value and maintaining financial flexibility.

More about Funding Circle Holdings

Funding Circle Holdings plc operates in the financial services industry, focusing on providing loans to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). The company is known for its peer-to-peer lending platform, which connects investors with businesses seeking funding, primarily in the UK and the US markets.

Average Trading Volume: 687,550

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: £393.8M

