Funding Circle Executes Share Buy-Back, Cancels Over 100,000 Shares

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Funding Circle Holdings ( (GB:FCH) ) just unveiled an update.

Funding Circle Holdings plc announced the purchase and cancellation of 109,507 of its own ordinary shares from Investec Bank plc as part of a previously announced buy-back program. This transaction, executed on the London Stock Exchange, will reduce the company’s issued share capital to 305,617,212 ordinary shares with voting rights, potentially impacting shareholder calculations under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:FCH) stock is a Hold with a £132.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Funding Circle Holdings stock, see the GB:FCH Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:FCH Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:FCH is a Neutral.

Funding Circle Holdings Limited’s overall stock score is driven by a mixed financial performance and bearish technical indicators. The positive earnings call highlights strong growth and customer satisfaction, but macroeconomic challenges and cash flow issues weigh on the score. The valuation is moderate, but the lack of a dividend yield may deter some investors.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:FCH stock, click here.

More about Funding Circle Holdings

Funding Circle Holdings plc operates in the financial services industry, primarily focusing on providing loans to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). The company facilitates peer-to-peer lending, connecting investors with businesses seeking capital, and is known for its innovative approach to business financing.

Average Trading Volume: 587,619

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £365.3M

Find detailed analytics on FCH stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue