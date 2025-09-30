Funding Circle Announces Total Voting Rights Update

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Funding Circle Holdings ( (GB:FCH) ) is now available.

Funding Circle Holdings plc announced that as of 30 September 2025, its issued share capital consists of 305,864,609 ordinary shares, all with voting rights. This information is crucial for shareholders to determine their interest in the company under the Financial Conduct Authority’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:FCH) stock is a Hold with a £132.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Funding Circle Holdings stock, see the GB:FCH Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:FCH Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:FCH is a Neutral.

Funding Circle Holdings Limited’s overall stock score is driven by a mixed financial performance and bearish technical indicators. The positive earnings call highlights strong growth and customer satisfaction, but macroeconomic challenges and cash flow issues weigh on the score. The valuation is moderate, but the lack of a dividend yield may deter some investors.

More about Funding Circle Holdings

Funding Circle Holdings plc is the UK’s leading SME finance platform, established in 2010. It has extended approximately £16 billion in credit to over 110,000 businesses in the UK. The company provides an exceptional customer experience for SME borrowers through its technology and data, while also offering institutional investors access to an alternative asset class with robust returns.

Average Trading Volume: 587,619

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £365.3M

