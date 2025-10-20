Fulgent Genetics Presents Promising Phase 2 Trial Data

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Fulgent Genetics ( (FLGT) ) just unveiled an update.

On October 20, 2025, Fulgent Genetics announced preliminary clinical data from its ongoing phase 2 trial of FID-007 in combination with cetuximab for treating recurrent or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma. The data, presented at the ESMO 2025 Conference, showed promising anticancer efficacy and a favorable safety profile, suggesting potential advancements in oncology treatments. This development supports Fulgent’s mission to provide comprehensive cancer care solutions, potentially impacting its market positioning and stakeholder interests.

The most recent analyst rating on (FLGT) stock is a Hold with a $23.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Fulgent Genetics stock, see the FLGT Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on FLGT Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, FLGT is a Neutral.

Fulgent Genetics’ overall stock score is driven by strong technical indicators and positive earnings call highlights, such as revenue growth and product expansion. However, financial performance challenges, particularly in profitability and cash flow, and a negative valuation score due to losses, weigh down the overall score.

To see Spark’s full report on FLGT stock, click here.

More about Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics is a technology-based company with a well-established clinical diagnostic business and a therapeutic development business. The company focuses on developing drug candidates for treating a broad range of cancers using a novel nanoencapsulation and targeted therapy platform. Fulgent aims to transform from a diagnostic business into a fully integrated precision medicine company.

Average Trading Volume: 259,178

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $694.2M

See more insights into FLGT stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue