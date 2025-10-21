Frontier Developments Launches Jurassic World Evolution 3

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Frontier Developments ( (GB:FDEV) ) has provided an announcement.

Frontier Developments, in collaboration with Universal Products & Experiences, has launched Jurassic World Evolution 3, the latest installment in the popular game franchise. Available on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S, the game introduces new features such as juvenile dinosaurs, a comprehensive breeding system, and cross-platform sharing. This release is expected to enhance player engagement and expand Frontier’s market presence in the gaming industry.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:FDEV) stock is a Buy with a £517.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Frontier Developments stock, see the GB:FDEV Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:FDEV Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:FDEV is a Outperform.

Frontier Developments scores well due to strong technical indicators and a solid financial performance. The stock’s undervaluation based on its P/E ratio further supports a positive outlook. The absence of earnings call data and corporate events does not detract from the overall score, as the primary factors indicate a robust position.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:FDEV stock, click here.

More about Frontier Developments

Frontier Developments is a leading independent developer and publisher of video games, founded in 1994 by David Braben. Based in Cambridge, the company utilizes its proprietary COBRA game development technology to create innovative, genre-leading games primarily for personal computers and video game consoles.

Average Trading Volume: 125,497

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: £152.6M

Learn more about FDEV stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue