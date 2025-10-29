Freightways Addresses Microsoft Outage Impact on Shareholder Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Freightways ( (FTWYF) ) has provided an update.

Freightways Group Limited announced that a global Microsoft outage may affect shareholders’ ability to virtually participate in their Annual Meeting of Shareholders. Despite the potential disruption, shareholders can submit votes and questions via email, and the company will provide a live stream and recording of the meeting to ensure accessibility.

More about Freightways

Freightways Group Limited operates in the logistics and courier industry, providing a range of delivery and freight services primarily in New Zealand and Australia. The company focuses on efficient and reliable transportation solutions, catering to both individual and business clients.

