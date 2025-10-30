France’s GDP Growth Surges, Defying Expectations

France’s GDP growth rate for the quarter increased to 0.5%, up from the previous quarter’s 0.3%. This represents a 0.2 percentage point rise, indicating a stronger economic performance.

The actual GDP growth significantly surpassed analyst estimates of 0.1%, suggesting a more robust economic environment than anticipated. This unexpected growth is likely to boost investor confidence, particularly in sectors such as consumer goods and industrials, which are sensitive to economic expansion. The market impact is expected to be more sentiment-driven in the short term, with potential implications for policy expectations if the trend continues.

