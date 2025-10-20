Foxconn Subsidiary Proposes Mid-Year Profit Distribution

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Hon Hai Precision Industry ( (HNHPF) ) has provided an announcement.

Foxconn Industrial Internet Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Hon Hai Precision Industry, has announced a proposed distribution of profits for the first half of 2025, with a cash dividend of RMB 3.3 per 10 shares. This decision reflects the company’s strong financial performance and commitment to returning value to its shareholders, potentially enhancing its attractiveness to investors and solidifying its position in the electronics manufacturing sector.

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd., also known as Foxconn, operates in the electronics manufacturing industry, providing a wide range of services including the production of consumer electronics, cloud computing devices, and communication networks. The company is a key player in the global supply chain, known for its large-scale manufacturing capabilities and partnerships with major technology firms.

