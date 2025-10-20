Forge Innovation Divests Stake in Legend International

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Forge Innovation Development ( (FGNV) ) just unveiled an announcement.

On July 27, 2025, Forge Innovation Development Corp. announced the divestiture of its 51% partnership interest in Legend International Investment LP due to the latter’s financial difficulties and risk of foreclosure. This decision, which was mutually agreed upon with Legend Investment Management LLC, will see Forge return the shares received in the original acquisition, effectively ending its ownership and management rights in Legend LP, and will be disclosed in the company’s upcoming quarterly report.

More about Forge Innovation Development

Forge Innovation Development Corp. operates in the investment and asset management industry, focusing on acquiring and managing equity interests in various investment partnerships.

