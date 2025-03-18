Forge Global Appoints Brian McDonald to Board

The latest update is out from Forge Global Holdings ( (FRGE) ).

On March 12, 2025, Eric Leupold announced his resignation from the Board of Directors of Forge Global Holdings, effective March 17, 2025. His departure was not due to any disagreements with the company. Subsequently, on March 17, 2025, Brian McDonald was appointed as a Class III director, joining the Audit and Risk Committees. McDonald, a seasoned leader in financial services, previously held significant roles at Morgan Stanley and Charles Schwab. His appointment is expected to bolster Forge’s strategic initiatives in financial technology and international expansion.

More about Forge Global Holdings

Forge Global Holdings is a leading provider of marketplace infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for private market participants. Forge Securities LLC, a registered broker-dealer and a Member of FINRA, operates an alternative trading system.

YTD Price Performance: -38.62%

Average Trading Volume: 637,269

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $111.2M

