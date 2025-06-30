Flowing Cloud Technology Ltd. Announces Board Composition

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Flowing Cloud Technology Ltd. ( (HK:6610) ).

Flowing Cloud Technology Ltd. has announced the composition of its board of directors and the roles within its four board committees. This announcement outlines the leadership structure, which could impact the company’s governance and strategic decision-making, potentially influencing its market positioning and stakeholder relations.

Flowing Cloud Technology Ltd.

Flowing Cloud Technology Ltd. is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating within the technology sector. The company is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and is involved in providing technology-driven products or services.

Average Trading Volume: 9,054,724

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$551.9M

