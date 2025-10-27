Fleetwood Limited Reports Strong FY25 Performance and Dividend Payout

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Fleetwood Limited ( (AU:FWD) ) is now available.

Fleetwood Limited’s 2025 Annual General Meeting highlighted a strong financial performance for FY25, resulting in a total dividend payment of 25 cents per share. The company’s Community Solutions business unit experienced significant earnings growth due to increased activity in the Karratha region and high demand at Searipple Village. Building Solutions also saw an earnings uplift, driven by diversified revenue streams and operational improvements, particularly from the education sector. These results reflect effective management and favorable market conditions, positioning Fleetwood well in its industry.

More about Fleetwood Limited

Fleetwood Limited operates in cyclical markets with three business units, focusing on community solutions, building solutions, and other diversified services. The company is known for its strong presence in the Karratha region and its Searipple Village, catering to sectors such as oil and gas, fertilizer, energy, and iron ore operations.

YTD Price Performance: 82.90%

Average Trading Volume: 218,552

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$299M

