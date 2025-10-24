Flagstar Financial Reports Q3 2025 Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Flagstar Financial ( (FLG) ) has provided an announcement.

Flagstar Bank, National Association, reported its third-quarter 2025 financial results, highlighting a strategic focus on expanding commercial and industrial (C&I) loans, which grew by $448 million or 3% quarter-over-quarter. The bank also emphasized improvements in credit quality, with a reduction in net charge-offs and a decrease in new problem loan formation. The management’s focus on proactive management of the commercial real estate (CRE) portfolio and cost control measures contributed to an improved earnings profile, despite challenges in specialty finance and leasing sectors.

The most recent analyst rating on (FLG) stock is a Hold with a $11.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Flagstar Financial stock, see the FLG Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on FLG Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, FLG is a Neutral.

Flagstar Financial’s overall stock score is primarily impacted by its challenging financial performance, with declining revenues, high leverage, and cash flow issues. Technical analysis shows a bearish trend, and valuation metrics are concerning with a negative P/E ratio. The earnings call provides some optimism with strategic improvements, but significant risks remain. Investors should be cautious given the current financial instability.

To see Spark’s full report on FLG stock, click here.

More about Flagstar Financial

Average Trading Volume: 5,579,596

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

See more data about FLG stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue