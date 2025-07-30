Fiverr Reports Strong Q2 2025 Results with AI-Driven Growth

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Fiverr International ( (FVRR) ) has shared an announcement.

On July 30, 2025, Fiverr International Ltd. reported strong financial results for the second quarter of 2025, highlighting a 14.8% year-over-year increase in revenue to $108.6 million. The company saw significant growth in AI-related services and Fiverr Pro’s Managed Services, contributing to its marketplace and services segments. Despite a decline in annual active buyers, the annual spend per buyer increased by 9.8%, and the company maintained its revenue and Adjusted EBITDA guidance for the year. Fiverr’s strategic focus on AI and upmarket expansion positions it as a key player in the evolving digital services industry.

Spark’s Take on FVRR Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, FVRR is a Neutral.

Fiverr’s overall stock score of 67 reflects a solid financial performance with strong free cash flow and improved profitability. The positive sentiment from the earnings call, including raised guidance and strategic initiatives, contributes significantly to the score. However, the technical analysis indicates bearish momentum, and the high P/E ratio suggests overvaluation, which tempers the overall score.

More about Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. is a leading platform that transforms the way the world creates and works together by connecting top talent and cutting-edge technology with businesses globally. The company offers digital services across over 750 skilled categories, including software and AI development, digital marketing, finance, and more, catering to a diverse range of clients from small businesses to Fortune 500 companies.

Average Trading Volume: 630,006

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $909.9M

