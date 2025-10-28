Fitzroy River Corp. Reports Steady Royalty Income Amid Project Developments

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Fitzroy River Corp. Ltd. ( (AU:FZR) ) just unveiled an update.

Fitzroy River Corporation Ltd. reported receiving $171,609 in royalty income for the quarter ending September 2025, with total receipts for the year amounting to $619,145. The company received government and environmental approvals for the Rafael Gas and Condensate Field, indicating potential future developments. The Bowdens Silver Project is progressing with regulatory submissions, and the Snowy River Gold Project secured significant funding for its development. Despite these advancements, the company faces risks from fluctuating global oil and gas prices, geopolitical tensions, and potential production interruptions.

More about Fitzroy River Corp. Ltd.

Fitzroy River Corporation Ltd. is a company involved in the management of production royalties, primarily focusing on oil, gas, and mineral resources. The company holds various royalty interests in projects such as the Weeks Royalty in the Gippsland Basin, Buru Energy’s projects in the Canning Basin, and the Bowdens Silver Project in New South Wales, Australia.

Average Trading Volume: 26,659

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$18.35M

