Fischer Medical Ventures Releases Investor Presentation

The latest update is out from Fischer Medical Ventures Ltd ( (IN:FISCHER) ).

Fischer Medical Ventures Ltd has released a corporate presentation for investors, which is part of their compliance with SEBI’s listing obligations and disclosure requirements. This update is intended to inform the exchanges and stakeholders about the company’s ongoing activities and strategic directions.

More about Fischer Medical Ventures Ltd

Fischer Medical Ventures Ltd operates in the healthcare industry, focusing on innovative platforms to screen, diagnose, and transform healthcare at scale.

Average Trading Volume: 61,040

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 74.81B INR

