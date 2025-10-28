Fischer Medical Ventures Appoints New Independent Directors to Strengthen Leadership

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Fischer Medical Ventures Ltd ( (IN:FISCHER) ) has shared an update.

Fischer Medical Ventures Limited has announced the appointment of Mr. Chan Sing En as an Additional Non-Executive Independent Director, effective October 28, 2025, for a five-year term, subject to shareholder approval. Mr. Chan brings over three decades of experience in investment, private equity, and corporate finance, enhancing the company’s strategic positioning and operational capabilities. Additionally, the board has recommended the appointment of Tan Sri Dato’ Dr. Syed Jalaludin as an Independent Director, further strengthening the company’s leadership team.

Fischer Medical Ventures Limited operates in the medical industry, focusing on investments and strategic partnerships to drive growth and value creation. The company is involved in private equity, corporate finance, and operational turnarounds, with a market focus on Southeast Asia and Australia.

