Fischer Medical Ventures Announces Financial Results and Board Appointments

An announcement from Fischer Medical Ventures Ltd ( (IN:FISCHER) ) is now available.

Fischer Medical Ventures Ltd announced the outcomes of its board meeting held on October 28, 2025, which included the approval of unaudited financial results for the quarter and half-year ending September 30, 2025. The company also appointed Mr. Chan Sing En and recommended Tan Sri Dato’ Dr. Syed Jalaludin as Independent Directors, subject to shareholder approval. Additionally, the board approved a postal ballot notice for shareholder consent on these appointments and appointed a scrutinizer for the voting process.

Fischer Medical Ventures Ltd operates in the medical industry, focusing on the development and provision of medical technologies. The company is based in Visakhapatnam, India, and is involved in producing medical products and services.

