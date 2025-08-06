FiscalNote Holdings Announces Balance Sheet Realignment

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An update from FiscalNote Holdings ( (NOTE) ) is now available.

On August 5, 2025, FiscalNote Holdings announced a comprehensive realignment of its balance sheet through refinancing transactions expected to close by mid-August. The company secured a new $75 million senior secured term loan maturing in 2029, replacing its current senior credit facility, and issued $33 million in new subordinated convertible debt. This refinancing aims to provide FiscalNote with long-term operating flexibility, supporting its product-led growth strategy and strengthening its market position in policy and regulatory intelligence.

The most recent analyst rating on (NOTE) stock is a Buy with a $3.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on FiscalNote Holdings stock, see the NOTE Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, NOTE is a Neutral.

FiscalNote Holdings’ overall stock score is driven primarily by financial challenges, including declining revenues and negative cash flow, which exert significant pressure. Despite these issues, the earnings call and recent corporate events provide some optimism with improved operating leverage and strategic initiatives. Technical indicators and valuation suggest a cautious approach, with the stock currently trending below key moving averages and lacking earnings support for valuation.

More about FiscalNote Holdings

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. is a leading provider of AI-driven policy and regulatory intelligence solutions. The company focuses on empowering global organizations to manage complex legal, regulatory, and legislative risks through its platform, PolicyNote.

Average Trading Volume: 2,629,361

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $88.93M

