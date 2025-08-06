FirstGroup Executes Share Buyback to Optimize Capital Structure

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Firstgroup ( (GB:FGP) ) has provided an update.

FirstGroup plc has executed a share buyback, purchasing 28,104 of its ordinary shares at an average price of 229.59 pence per share. This transaction is part of its ongoing share buyback programme, and the acquired shares will be held in treasury, with the potential for future cancellation. This move reflects FirstGroup’s strategic focus on optimizing its capital structure, potentially enhancing shareholder value and impacting its market position.

Spark’s Take on GB:FGP Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:FGP is a Outperform.

Firstgroup’s strong technical indicators and favorable valuation are the main contributors to its high score. Positive corporate events further enhance its growth outlook. However, financial risks due to high leverage slightly temper the overall score.

More about Firstgroup

FirstGroup plc operates in the transportation industry, primarily providing public transport services including bus and rail operations. The company focuses on delivering safe, reliable, and sustainable transport solutions across the UK and North America.

Average Trading Volume: 1,666,698

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £1.25B

